The New Age and ANN7 get major facelift

In an attempt to break away from Guptas ties, the new owner of ANN7 and The New Age, Mzwanele Manyi, has taken a decision to rename both media titles.

The rebranding, according to Manyi, will take effect on April 30 2018.

The New Age newspaper will be rebranded to take a new title Afro Voice while ANN7 will assume the name Afro Worldview.

“This is a strategic decision to break away from the past of the previous channel ANN7 and give viewers a fresh outlook on the news,” said Manyi through the company’s spokesperson.

Manyi also said that the newspaper’s editorial policy will also be amended to be in line with the press code.