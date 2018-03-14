South Africa

REVEALED: Tell-all book: How Zuma directed ANN7’s editorial policy

By Matthew Savides - 14 March 2018 - 06:26
Book reveals how former president Jacob Zuma directed ANN7’s editorial policy.
Book reveals how former president Jacob Zuma directed ANN7’s editorial policy.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A new book claims former president Jacob Zuma held lengthy meetings with the Guptas and ANN7 managers to brief them on its editorial policy‚ who they should hire and how they should make him look good – but that it shouldn’t be too obvious.

This is one of many startling statements Indian journalist Rajesh Sundaram makes in his explosive book about how he was hired to lead the team that would launch the 24-hour news channel.

He writes that Zuma had a direct hand in appointing presenters on Gupta news channel ANN7‚ including insisting that former government spokesman Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi was hired.

Manyi laughed off the claims in a WhatsApp message to Times Select. “Where do people dream up such?” he asked‚ without making any further comment.

But according to the author‚ Zuma’s hand was so influential that senior staffers at the channel were told that “President Zuma will have it no other way” than that Manyi – who now owns the station – was on air.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

ANC veterans query Zuma campaign role

ANC veterans are questioning why party leaders allowed Jacob Zuma to campaign for the party during voter registration.
News
20 hours ago

Zuma to help ANC campaign in Nkandla

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will “campaign” for his party in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.
News
4 days ago

Zuma spent R15.3m of taxpayers’ money to avoid prosecution

Former President Jacob Zuma spent R15.3-million in his battle to avoid prosecution - all funded by the taxpayer.
News
16 hours ago

Gupta brothers‚ Duduzane Zuma and Myeni to be subpoenaed to appear before state capture inquiry

Dudu Myeni‚ Duduzane Zuma and the three Gupta brothers‚ Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh to be subpoenaed.
News
4 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X