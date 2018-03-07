The department of Home Affairs on Tuesday confirmed that it had detained several ANN7 employees at the television studios headquarters in Midrand.

“Yes‚ I can confirm that Home Affairs continued its operation at ANN7 and several workers have been detained while DHA inspects documentation‚” spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said on his Twitter account.

Insiders told the publication that four employees had been detained by immigration officers. The detained group are nationals from India who should have been operating under work permits.

Home Affairs officials descended on the premises of the television station formerly owned by the Gupta family before midday.

Officials engaged in lengthy discussions with the new ANN7 boss‚ Mzwanele Manyi with the detentions being carried out only late in the afternoon.

Tweeting under the hashtag #ANN7Raid‚ Manyi was quoted by the station as saying the “drama was unnecessary as no one is running away from the law”.