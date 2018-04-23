Good Samaritans do exist. A Johannesburg businessman has offered to pay security guard Sabela Maziba - who was savagely assaulted during the soccer violence at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday - his year's salary.

Blaine Josephs‚ founder of the Billion Forex Group‚ decided to make the magnanimous gesture after he saw an image of the helpless security guard being beaten with chairs‚ punched and booted by angry fans‚ following Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Free State Stars in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup challenge.

Maziba was named by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza at a press briefing on Monday. He said the guard had been treated for head injuries and discharged from hospital.

Josephs‚ who has been searching for the injured guard since the violent pitch invasion‚ took to social media in the hope of finding him.

The Maritzburg United fan said that his search had not yet been successful and that he had retained a private investigator to track him down. “I’ve been on the phone the entire morning trying to find him. When I saw the pictures on Twitter on Sunday morning‚ I thought to myself 'no human being should go to work and be assaulted like that'.

“I’m sure in a perfect world‚ he would have loved to stay home with his family on a Saturday night. He went to work to feed his family and that had to happen to him.

“It’s unacceptable. What makes it worse is that this gentleman is probably a breadwinner and will have to return to work as soon as he is healed.