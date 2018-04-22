In a bid to save 500 jobs‚ media owner Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi has released a statement to say he has paid the controversial Gupta family everything he owed them for news channel ANN7 and The New Age newspaper.

The former government spokesman said he hoped this move would "put to rest any suspicions of lingering involvement" by the Gupta family in the media company.

Manyi bought the newspaper and TV channel from the Guptas' Oakbay business‚ with R450-million that the Guptas lent him in a vendor financing deal.

His statement explained that the amount owed had been renegotiated‚ lowered and then settled in full.

ANN7 spokesperson Gugu Masinga confirmed the amount paid to clear the debt was lower that the R450-million Manyi had borrowed.