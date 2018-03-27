How ANN7 looted SABC archives

There's "no way" the SABC would know the exact amount of its valuable archive footage that landed with the ANN7 news channel, formerly owned by the controversial Gupta family.

This is according to Rajesh Sundaram, the author of Indentured - Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV, a newly released book which lifts the lid on the influence the Gupta family enjoyed when it launched the channel six years ago.

The 24-hour news channel, now owned by former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi, allegedly scored itself around 100 hours of valuable SABC archive footage believed to be worth millions of rands after it was allowed access to the public broadcaster's archives despite being a rival.

"From my experience, footage of this nature should cost a few thousand dollars... the 60 to 100 hours ANN7 received should have cost a bomb," Sundaram, ANN7's former editor, said in an interview with Sowetan yesterday.

He recalled that a "small amount" was paid to the SABC but believed it had been "for the books", just to record the transaction.

Sundaram's book prompted the SABC board to launch a forensic investigation into the matter last week.