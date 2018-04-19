I'm ready for the racists says defiant Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday he was prepared to face prosecution for fraud and corruption.

"Bring it on bloody racists‚ you don’t scare me at all. I’m born ready!" Malema tweeted.

Advocate Gerrie Nel announced on Thursday that he planned a private prosecution against Malema. The allegations involve a lucrative infrastructure tender granted by the Limpopo government to On-Point Engineering‚ of which Malema was a director.