South Africa

I'm ready for the racists says defiant Malema

By Staff reporter - 19 April 2018 - 10:29
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks at the funeral service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: GCIS

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday he was prepared to face prosecution for fraud and corruption.

"Bring it on bloody racists‚ you don’t scare me at all. I’m born ready!" Malema tweeted.

Advocate Gerrie Nel announced on Thursday that he planned a private prosecution against Malema. The allegations involve a lucrative infrastructure tender granted by the Limpopo government to On-Point Engineering‚ of which Malema was a director.

Nel‚ a former public prosecutor‚ last year joined rights group AfriForum to head up their private prosecutions unit. Nel said on Thursday that the On-Point case had been struck off the roll in 2015 because one of the accused was ill.

"We have done a search and found the accused has recovered from his illness‚" he said.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela also investigated the On-Point allegations and found Malema had improperly benefited from the contract.

Malema said on Thursday he was unafraid of the charges being revived.

