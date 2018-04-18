The Economic Freedom Fighters party has alerted the police ministry and stepped up its own security after being alerted to a death threat originating in the North West‚ it says.

Spokesperson Tebogo Mokwele said individuals in the province "have approached drug dealers and assassins in different provinces" to assassinate EFF leader Julius Malema.

The party is not taking the threats lightly. Mokwele said the alert to the EFF about the covert plans come from reliable sources.

"The EFF has alerted the Minister of Police about the death threats and expect that action will be taken against each and every threat posed on the leadership of the EFF. The EFF has also worked on strengthening of internal security because we are aware that cowards‚ who have no convincing alternate political programme against the EFF‚ are now resorting to thoughts of violent and fatal suppression of a genuine political alternative."

Mokwele said the party had also received threats "from right-wing forces‚ who use social media‚ private caller identities‚ and fake emails platforms to pose death threats against the leadership of the EFF".

In a democratic society‚ violence should not be an option‚ Mokwele said.

"Politics should always be about presenting superior logic‚ solutions and alternatives and not on who has resources to hire assassins to suppress alternative views and organisations. . . Politics in South Africa and everywhere in the world must never be defined by violent and fatal suppression of alternate views and perspectives. There are many challenges confronting South Africa today‚ and focus should be on these challenges and not violent and fatal suppression of alternatives."