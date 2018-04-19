Gerrie Nel preparing to privately prosecute Julius Malema.

Advocate Gerrie Nel is preparing to privately prosecute Julius Malema for fraud and tender corruption.

The case relates to Malema's On-Point Engineering in Limpopo‚ involving work for the roads department.

In 2012‚ former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was hard-hitting about Malema's involvement in the lucrative roads and bridges tender‚ saying he improperly benefited from the Limpopo government contract.

"Our primary question was: Did Malema benefit? We are saying 'yes' - an emphatic yes‚" she said at the time.

The report was the result of investigations launched the previous year after Madonsela received complaints about the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender to On-Point Engineering‚ a company from which Malema subsequently resigned as a director.

Madonsela said her evidence was to be handed to the state agencies - including the Hawks.