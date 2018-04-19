Civil rights watchdog AfriForum said on Thursday that the North Gauteng High Court will next month hear a case against the granting of diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe by the South African government.

The challenge has been set down for May 10-11‚ the organisation's Kallie Kriel said.

Grace‚ who is accused of assaulting a woman‚ Gabriella Engels‚ and hotel staff in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ flew back to Zimbabwe with her husband‚ President Robert Mugabe‚ in August 2017.