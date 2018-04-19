News

Court date set for Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity hearing

By Staff Reporter - 19 April 2018 - 10:17
Court date set for Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity hearing.
Court date set for Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity hearing.
Image: Sunday Times

Civil rights watchdog AfriForum said on Thursday that the North Gauteng High Court will next month hear a case against the granting of diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe by the South African government.

The challenge has been set down for May 10-11‚ the organisation's Kallie Kriel said.

Grace‚ who is accused of assaulting a woman‚ Gabriella Engels‚ and hotel staff in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ flew back to Zimbabwe with her husband‚ President Robert Mugabe‚ in August 2017.

Gerrie Nel preparing to privately prosecute Julius Malema

Advocate Gerrie Nel is preparing to privately prosecute Julius Malema for fraud and tender corruption.
News
4 hours ago

Their departure followed high-level discussions in South Africa to grant the Zimbwean first lady diplomatic immunity after her alleged hotel rampage.

Engels‚ who was allegedly struck with an electrical extension cord‚ laid assault charges against her. AfriForum‚ which is assisting Engels in the case‚ said they believe they had a strong case to challenge the immunity.

If they win next month‚ they would ask prosecutors to go ahead with a trial. If the NPA did not‚ then they were ready to proceed with a private prosecution‚ Kriel told a press briefing in Centurion.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X