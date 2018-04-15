Mashaba said in July last year that Mamoepa was someone who‚ over the past two decades‚ had become more than just a partner and friend to him‚ but a brother and a confidant.

He said at the time that “it was Ronnie’s integrity that struck me the most. He is one of the few human beings in life who truly had integrity.”

Mamoepa‚ who was a former political prisoner and member of the Gauteng provincial legislature‚ died in July 2017 after an illness.

Following his death‚ the presidency described him as a “highly regarded and accomplished public servant and veteran communicator who served the African National Congress and various departments in government with distinction“.

Mamoepa was given a provincial funeral. Among those who spoke at his funeral was the former deputy chief justice‚ Judge Dikgang Moseneke‚ MP Paul Mashatile‚ speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and Ramaphosa‚ who at the time was the deputy president.

The ANC on Sunday denied that it blocked Mashaba from speaking at Mamoepa’s funeral.

“The ANC will never bar anyone from participating or even speaking in a funeral if and when the family so wishes‚” said spokesperson Pule Mabe.

“The ANC and all its structures‚ including alliance partners‚ have always displayed highest levels of political tolerance including allowing families space to preserve their own cultures and values as well as conducting these activities in a manner that they too find befitting‚ consulting and working with them closely‚” he added.