Police minister Bheki Cele has asked police commissioner General Khehla Sitole to investigate allegations of assassination plots against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Nonkululeko Phokane‚ Cele's spokesperson‚ said Malema had discussed the issue with the minister.

"Malema himself called the minister about those claims. They spoke about it and it has been elevated to the national commissioner and it is obviously going to be an operational matter. The national commissioner is then in the process of conducting the entire analysis in as far as those threats are concerned. The national commissioner was brought on board to action the matter going forward‚" Phokane said.

The EFF stepped up its own security after being alerted to the death threats‚ which party officials said had originated in the North West. Spokesperson Tebogo Mokwele said individuals in the province had approached drug dealers and assassins in different provinces.