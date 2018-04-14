South Africa

EFF walkout after Malema speech at Madikizela-Mandela funeral

By Siphe Macanda - 14 April 2018 - 14:25
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks to mourners during the funeral service of Winnie Madizizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Twitter vis @EFFSouthAfrica

The red berets who earlier had scuffles with police at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s official funeral left immediately after Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema spoke to mourners.

The walkout left huge gaps in the stands at Orlando Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday‚ a group of EFF supporters broke a metal fence and forced their way into the stadium. The police had unsuccessfully tried to explain that the stadium was already packed and that there was an overflow venue nearby where the service was being broadcast live to people who had arrived late.

Malema called on the government to honour Madikizela-Mandela by naming the Cape Town airport after her.

The firebrand red berets leader was scathing of ANC leaders who‚ he said‚ that “sold out” Madikizela-Mandela during the transition from apartheid to the democratic government.

“Mama you were persecuted by the apartheid government and sold out by your comrades. They are here and now crying the loudest‚ more than us. The UDF cabal is here. Some of those in the women’s league that called you a criminal are here‚” Malema said to loud applause.

He said: “I am here not so much to bury Mama‚ because Queen Mothers do not die‚ they multiply into a million red flowers of love and freedom. . . I am here to pick up her spear‚ and make my vows that I will continue to fight for a mission of restoring the dignity of black people through attainment of economic freedom in our lifetime. Mama was willing to put the country first‚ above personal safety. She confronted the gun-carrying white man.”

- Additional reporting by Naledi Shange

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema spoke at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral on April 14 2018 after a special request from her family. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

