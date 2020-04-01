Spaza shops to get financial relief for lockdown losses, but T&Cs apply

Conditions for eligibility to the financial support scheme, which will be in the form of capital or credit facility, include:

business permits to trade (those who do not have are advised to apply for one in their respective municipalities);

the shop must be owner-managed and registered on UIF and CIPC;

Sars registration;

proof of banking and registration on SMME SA;

buying products manufactured by local small businesses;

a sound monthly money management system; and

ability to sanitise before and after serving every customer.

Ntshavheni said they will give further support to spaza shops that will include bulk-buying.

"We are coordinating that bulk-buying through selected wholesalers and they have to buy [from] a pre-approved basket of goods," she said.

"We are also supporting them in terms of business management support, because we know there are challenges with our spaza shops in running businesses that are profitable."

As for operating hours during the lockdown, Ntshavheni said the regulations that apply to retail shops also apply to spaza shops, adding that discussions were unfolding on possibly extending the trading hours of spaza shops.