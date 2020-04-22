Big and small companies hike up prices to cash in on coronavirus

There have been hundreds of cases of unfair price increases during the national lockdown, with some essential items seeing sudden increases amounting to more than 10 times the usual price.

On Monday, Centrum pharmacy in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, was ordered to donate hand sanitisers, surgical gloves and face masks valued at R25,410 to two old age homes in the area after the Competition Commission found it to be charging excessive prices for face masks during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown period.

The pharmacy has also been told to reduce the prices of its masks but no percentage or fixed price was given.

This was the Competition Tribunal's first consent agreement relating to excessive pricing during the lockdown.