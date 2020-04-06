Some informal traders denied permits

Many informal traders were left frustrated and upset after spending hours queueing for temporary permits, only for them to be turned away at the City of Johannesburg’s offices in Braamfontein on Monday.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Thursday that informal traders could again start earning a living during the lockdown.

However, Dlamini-Zuma said only spaza shops and informal food traders would be granted permission to continue trading during the 21-day lockdown period. This did not include informal traders who sold food such as cooked meals, but was limited to fresh produce traders.

Zodwa Zungu, who runs an informal restaurant around Park Station in Johannesburg said she was upset and confused after she was turned away from the permits offices.

“We got to the front of the line and we were told that only people who sell vegetables and fruits would be allowed to get permits. I sell plates (steak, pap, and chicken) and they said I wouldnt be issued with a permit,” Zungu said.

The 48-year-old mother of five said she was frustrated because she did not know how she would be able to take care of her children. She was one of hundreds of informal traders who queued up at Thuso House in Braamfontein to collect temporary permits.