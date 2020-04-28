Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg
Protesters have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning blocking several roads with burning tyres and rocks, Johannesburg metro police department said.
JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar said disgruntled community members from Booysens squatter camp have blocked Eloff Street.
Minnaar said Selby and Rosettenville were also affected.
“This community is complaining about food, they have not received food parcels since the lockdown has been in progress.”
Law enforcement is currently on the scene.
Smuggling between South Africa and Zimbabwe is rife in Musina, Limpopo. Zimbabweans, facing a dire food security situation, can no longer buy food in the town as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of the border to South Africa. Despite the erection of a R37 million fence, which was completed on April 20 2020, food is still regularly being smuggled into Zimbabwe.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.