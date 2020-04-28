TravelTuesday: learn new skills with Airbnb Online Experiences

In the mix of classes to choose from, there are two in South Africa. The "Meet the Penguins" experience is a one hour chat and crafts workshop which is ideal for the whole family and ticks all the boxes: biology, conservation and even art.

"Lessons from Apartheid" offers a look into the history of apartheid from the perspective of a local in Cape Town who was born and raised in District 6. Virtually explore Cape Town’s heritage sites and attractions as you discuss the roles they played in shaping the city’s history.

There are more than 90 classes to choose from with more added weekly. Classes are hosted on Zoom and there is an experience to suit every age and budget, with the average price of an experience costing R247.

Our top five picks of interesting experiences:

1. New Orleans Bounce and Twerk with MoeJoe

Experience Louisiana’s dance culture and learn the secrets of Bounce, 2-step and twerk dancing with a class from Marissa Joseph, or "Moe Joe", a professional dance artist. After working up a sweat, Moe Joe will help you recenter yourself using a Louisiana Creole practice of meditation in the forms of prayer, candle lighting and deep breathing. Cost: R388 per person for one hour

2. What it's like to be an Olympic Bobsledder

Find out what it takes to be an Olympic Bobsledder from LA-based Olympian Lauren Gibbs. During the class, she shares her thoughts on the kind of mindset and perseverance you need to become an Olympian, how to set goals for yourself and finding new journeys hidden in plain sight. Cost: R485 per person for one hour

3. How to Create a Podcast

Join Jerry Thompson — aka Jerry the 3rd — the founder of Point Noir, a podcast of travel and adventure stories for men of colour, told by men of colour, for a lesson in how to create your own podcast. During the experience, Jerry will cover topics such as how to decide on a topic, what equipment you’ll need, how to grow your audience, where you can post your podcast and why people will want to listen to you. Cost: R388 per person for one hour