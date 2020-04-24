South Africa

Tito Mboweni to give breakdown of R500bn coronavirus relief package

By Naledi Shange - 24 April 2020 - 14:21
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will give clarity on how the R500bn coronavirus relief package will be spent.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will give clarity on how the R500bn coronavirus relief package will be spent.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAYTIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will give more details on Friday afternoon about the R500bn coronavirus relief package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mboweni was expected to be joined by National Treasury officials in his address.

Ramaphosa announced that the multibillion-rand relief package was aimed at supporting the economy, saving jobs and businesses and assisting the vulnerable as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Touching briefly on this, Ramaphosa had said, among other things, R20bn would be allocated to the immediate health-care response and R40bn was set aside for income support for workers whose employers are unable to pay their staff. A further R100bn was set aside for the protection of jobs, as well as to create jobs.

Some of the funds would go towards social grants for children, the elderly and unemployed.

Many questions have been raised about how the government will finance the R500bn stimulus package and the minister is expected to address these.

'SA won't accept loans compromising sovereignty': Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has assured South Africans that the party would ensure that any loan from international financial institutions ...
News
18 hours ago

Mboweni to explain how relief financing will work

The minister is expected to address key issues on Friday on how the R500bn stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be financed
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X