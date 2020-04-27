Maskandi muso Thokozani Langa donates 100 food parcels to his village

Award-winning maskandi singer Thokozani Langa has proved to be a true role model when he donated food parcels to the needy people in his village of Kwagqikazi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Langa donated food parcels with the help of Imbumba Foundation to 100 households, targeting the unemployed, orphans, elderly people and child-headed homes. With the focus of food donations in townships and urban areas, the maskandi muso, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, wanted to keep his village eating during the national lockdown.

“I know this issue of lockdown is difficult to all people, those who are unemployed and those who survive through the grant," Langa said. "I have noticed myself that food does not last long because kids and everyone is at home. I realised that for people who are unemployed it must be really difficult.

“I reached out and got Imbumba to assist me in helping the community. Working together with the traditional leader this was possible. When we delivered the food parcels I was so touched when I saw some of them crying tears of joy. As people who also support me as a musician I felt that I had to do something to help the situation.”