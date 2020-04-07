Permits bring no joy for street vendors as customer numbers dwindle

Gadzanani Ndlovu will be able to provide for her three children again after the government gave spaza shop owners and informal street traders the green light to start operating again.

Ndlovu was one of hundreds of traders who queued at Thuso House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, yesterday to collect temporary permits.

"We are happy about this change that the government has made. We were starting to suffer, our families were starting to grow hungry and we didn't have any means of taking care of them," Ndlovu told Sowetan yesterday.