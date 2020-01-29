Stellenbosch's poor start never fazed coach Steve Barker

Coach Steve Barker says he has never felt threatened in his job as newly promoted Stellenbosch FC recorded a third win in a row at the weekend to move from the relegation scrap and into the top eight of the Absa Premiership.

Stellenbosch beat struggling Polokwane City on Saturday, thanks to a lone goal from new signing Ovidy Karuru to shoot into the top half of the table.

Barker admits the first half of the season had been a learning curve, and adds that the club's quicker-than-expected promotion to the top-flight had presented a challenge.

"People forget that we achieved what we wanted to do in five years, in only three years," Barker says.

"But we have got management that see the bigger picture and understand what we are trying to create.

"And I do believe we are creating something special from the bottom up. There has never been any talk of me getting the axe, there is belief in what we are doing."