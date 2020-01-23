Uncertainity is gone, let's have action

It is still early days, but President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision not to travel overseas for an investment summit as well as the World Economic Forum appears to have paid off.

The president decided to stay at home and attend to the pressing issues facing our struggling economy.

Central to his decision not to go abroad was the ruling ANC's lekgotla - a gathering of its leaders from regional, provincial and national levels as well as representatives of the party's alliance partners.

While some may criticise Ramaphosa for prioritising a party political gathering over an opportunity to rub shoulders with world leaders and potential investors, this lekgotla was critical for him if he is to lead South Africa over the next few years without perennial questions about whether he was in charge.