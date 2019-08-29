ANC Gauteng confirms decision to not axe male MEC
The ANC in Gauteng has officially confirmed the decision to defy an order by the party’s top structure to drop one male MEC for a female.
Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe today confirmed in a statement that they would seek a meeting with national leadership to communicate their decision.
Hwever, he said that they were not being defiant, but sought an audience to communicate how dropping one MEC would disrupt the provinces governing plans.
“The PEC appreciated the series of engagements the provincial office bearers (POBs) have had with structures of the movement, including the alliance on the implication of the NEC decision noting that there is still further engagement between POBs with the national leadership,” said Khawe.
SowetanLIVE reported that the ANC leadership in Gauteng had resolved that the 50% gender split in the executive will stand as they were not willing to remove anyone.
The ANC Gauteng was taken to task at an NEC meeting in July to explain why it deviated from the NEC April decision that where a premier is a man, there must be six female MECs and four male MECs.
According to sources, Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha and the women’s league, including Lindiwe Sisulu and Nomvula Mokonyane, stood up to complain in the NEC that Makhura was being given special treatment as opposed to other provinces who met the requirements on gender.
In the end, the NEC resolved that Makhura’s cabinet did not meet the gender parity requirements and demanded that the PEC convene a sitting to address the issue.
Khawe said that the PEC believes changing the MEC now is not an option as the MECs, during Makhura’s state of the provincial address, were tasked with coming up plans on how their departments will implement ANC manifesto in the next five years.
“The PEC reiterated the need for the comrades deployed in cabinet to remain steadfastly focused on implementing the ANC manifesto in line with the five-year manifesto implementation plan adopted by the PEC Lekgotla in June.
“Various members of the executive committee led by comrade Makhura are expected to produce comprehensive plans on how they will be implementing the manifesto as per the 100 days times,” said Khawe.
Male MECs in Gauteng includes, MEC for roads and transport Jacob Mamabolo, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi; MEC for economic development and agriculture Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku; and Lebogang Maile, MEC for human settlements.
