'Nationalising Reserve Bank not prudent, for now,' warns Cyril Ramaphosa

APresident Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday broke his silence about the public spat over the role of the South African Reserve Bank, saying its mandate has not been expanded.

According to a statement issued by Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC president, the ANC top six officials met on Thursday following contradicting public statements by some of its senior officials.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced during a media briefing on Tuesday that the ANC NEC lekgotla had resolved to "expand the mandate" of the central bank.

Ramaphosa said the officials resolved at the Thursday meeting that the policy of the governing party on the central bank "has not changed".