Agri SA sounds foot-and-mouth disease warning

Agricultural organisation Agri SA has warned that the banning of livestock auctions as a result of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Limpopo could have an adverse economic impact.

“The national banning of livestock auctions comes at a time when farmers are already cash-strapped and adds additional pressure on the sustainability of farmers‚” said Agri SA executive director Omri van Zyl

“While we understand the government’s decision to ban auctions to determine the extent of the crisis‚ the banning of auctions can only be a short term mitigant to contain the disease‚” said Van Zyl.

He said the spread of disease could be hugely problematic.