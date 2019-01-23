Traceability system the only way SA can manage FMD

SA is in the middle of a severe outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Although it's not harmful to humans, it causes mouth ulcers and foot lesions in hoofed animals such as cattle, goats and camels, making them lame.

The disease is highly contagious. The only way to prevent the spread is to restrict the movement of animals and to prevent infected animals from having any contact with others.

FMD occurs in more than 100 countries worldwide, mainly in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America. Over the past two years there have been outbreaks in Mongolia, Russia, India, Israel, Ethiopia, Kenya, SA and Zimbabwe. In 2013, India had the worst outbreak in a decade, with over 64,000 infected animals and 6,100 deaths. SA has started to restrict the movement of animals in affected parts of the country as it's the best way to contain the outbreak.

But it's a huge blow to the country, which produces around $145m (about R2bn) worth of exports in red meat annually. Agriculture contributed R72.2bn to the country's GDP in 2015.

The outbreak also affects Namibia, Botswana and Kingdom of eSwatini, which rely on SA meat imports.

There is another, less economically damaging way of controlling FMD - the use of traceability systems. These have been used effectively in Namibia to map out which areas need to be quarantined and manage the movement of livestock.