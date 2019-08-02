The pork industry says it is committed to ensuring its products are “safe‚ welfare-friendly and affordable”‚ after scientists found the hepatitis E virus in liver spread sold in Cape Town.

Peter Evans‚ head of consumer assurance at the SA Pork Producers' Association‚ said it had supported the 2014 research reported this week in the SA Medical Journal.

“Any potential food safety issues will always be investigated‚” he said‚ adding that hepatitis E was found in pigs all over the world.

“It was thus not a surprise that there was a high level of seroprevalence in pigs in the study done‚” he said.

“Many factors contribute to infection developing in pigs and the prevalence found between different populations of pigs.”

However‚ as pigs occasionally developed mild symptoms of disease‚ “it would be difficult for farmers to know‚ without doing serological tests‚ that pigs had contracted [hepatitis E]. The disease in pigs is self-limiting”.