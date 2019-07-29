Kruger Park elephant that died of human TB still a puzzle for vets

Scientists working with SanParks have begun an intensive research project after an elephant died of human tuberculosis at the Kruger National Park.

In 2016, an elephant died at the Kruger National Park next to the road and vets moved quickly to investigate as the scene was unusual. When they got to the carcass, the vets found that the elephant had died thin. The first call was to check its teeth as this is the first point to verify an illness but its teeth were okay.

It was then clear to the vets that the elephant had died of some chronic illness and a postmortem was immediately done.

“We found that the lungs were very badly affected. About 80% of its lungs were not functional. We took the necessary samples and took them to various laboratories. When the results came back, they confirmed that it was TB - but not bovine but human TB,” said Dr Peter Buss, head of veterinary services at SanParks.

Since then, Buss and a team of experts have taken samples from over 30 elephants trying to establish if there are other elephants that could have the human TB.

On Monday, an elephant was darted with drugs at the Skukuza part of the park in Mpumalanga in order to take samples for lab testing as part of this research.