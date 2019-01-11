Botswana bans animal meat, products from SA

The Botswana government has become the second country in the SADC region to issue a ban on the importation of cloven-hoofed animals’ meat from SA following an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease.

The disease was detected in Vhembe district in Limpopo this week after there were reports of lameness in cattle.

Samples were collected by experts from the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries (DAFF) and Limpopo Veterinary Services.

The investigations would verify the results and determine the extent of the outbreak.

A letter from Botswana ’s ministry of agricultural development and food security, which Sowetan has seen, indicated that the country was imposing restrictions in the importation of live cloven-hoofed animals and their products from SA.