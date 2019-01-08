Foot-and-mouth outbreak sends livestock exports into a tailspin

A highly contagious viral disease that affects livestock has been detected in South Africa.

The department of agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries (Daff) said on Tuesday that laboratory results for foot-and-mouth disease in cattle had come back positive in the Vhembe district of Limpopo.

Samples were collected during a disease investigation after reports of cattle with lameness were received.

"The positive location is just outside the foot-and-mouth disease control zone‚ in the free zone without vaccination‚" said the department in a statement.

"A team of experts from the department and the Limpopo veterinary services is on the ground conducting further investigations to verify the results and determine the extent of the outbreak.