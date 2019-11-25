Panyaza Lesufi fears for family's safety

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi yesterday revealed that his life was again under threat, saying he and his family were being followed around.

Briefing the media on the online registration at the department's offices in Johannesburg, an emotional Lesufi accused the Hawks of letting him down and failing to investigate the cases he has reported to them.

"I don't have a problem with people following me for the job that I am doing for the pupils of this province. I have received threats and I opened three cases with the Hawks but nothing has happened. Even when they brought an effigy of me, which they hanged outside the national education department's offices, the Hawks did nothing about that event," he said.

Lesufi said he was only worried about his family's safety as there were people who were following his children.

"There is no need for them to follow my family and I believe that after the Hawks failed to help me, I am all by myself. I am not going to resist to build a nonracial South Africa for our children. I am open, they can do as they wish but should leave my children alone," Lesufi said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndvhuwo Molamu said she could not comment on the matter as she was still waiting to get facts from the officers who were involved in the cases.

Over the past months, Lesufi has had a major fallout with lobby group AfriForum, which has started an online campaign demanding his removal.