Counting cost of silent cattle killer

A Limpopo community is counting its losses following the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, which has left several livestock dead.

The disease was detected in Sundani village near Vuwani in the Venda area two weeks ago. This resulted in the banning of live cloven-hoofed animals from South Africa by some of the countries in the South African Development Community (SADC) region.

The foot-and-mouth disease affects cattle, pigs (both domestic and wild), sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals.

Although the disease does not affect human beings, it is highly contagious among animals.

After the disease was detected in the Vhembe region, samples were collected by experts from the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries (DAFF) and the Limpopo Veterinary Services.

An investigation will determine the extent of the outbreak.

Livestock farmer Wilson Mashau, who owned 80 herd of cattle, said his cows started falling ill and dying in 2017.

He told Sowetan that though this resulted in him losing 54 cattle, he never bothered to seek assistance in carrying out an autopsy to determine his cattle's cause of death.

However, since the news surfaced that foot-and-mouth disease had broken out in his village, he suspected the disease was to blame for his cattle's demise.

"I used to own 80 cows, which I sold to support my family as I'm unemployed. But most of them have died," said the 66-year-old father of four.

"The cows just showed signs of illness, collapsed and died.

"I did not know what was the cause of the illness until I heard of the announcement of the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in my village," he said.