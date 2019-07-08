More suspects granted bail in Durban metro cop killings case

Two more suspects arrested in connection with the shooting of two Durban metro cops have been granted bail.

Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso were granted R3,000 and R5,000 bail respectively, when they appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday.

During a lengthy bail application hearing that saw both men, as well as Msomi's girlfriend, take the stand, the men implicated one another.

Others accused in the matter are Musawenkosi Ndebele, who was previously granted R2,000 bail, and Nkululeko Zuma, who abandoned his bail application.

A fifth suspect in the matter - a minor who can't be named - appeared separately for the first time in the Verulam Magistrate's Court last week where he abandoned bail. It is unclear when he was arrested.

The five men stand accused of the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla, 61, and 40-year-old Const Sonto Mhlanga, who were attacked while standing guard outside the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, last month.

Mpanza will be back in court on July 19 while Zuma, Msomi, Ndebele and Mabaso will appear on July 20.