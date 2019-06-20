One of the four men accused of killing two Durban metro cops was granted R2‚000 bail on Thursday.

Musawenkosi Ndebele‚ 22‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court where his bail application went unopposed by the state. He appeared alongside his two co-accused‚ Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso.

Nokululeko Zuma‚ the fourth accused‚ was not in court as he was being treated at the Westville Prison hospital.

The four stand accused of the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla‚ 61‚ and 40-year-old Const Sonto Mhlanga‚ who were attacked while standing guard outside the home of ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi‚ near Phoenix‚ last month. The cops were also robbed of their firearms.

In an affidavit read to the court‚ the investigating officer‚ W/O David Cele‚ said there was no evidence that linked Ndebele to the scene of the crime.

"It does not show that accused number two was present at the shooting. He admitted to taking part in the conspiracy to commit the robbery but not the shooting‚" read Cele's affidavit.

In his affidavit‚ Ndebele said that he intended pleading not guilty and highlighted the fact that he did not resist arrest as a mitigating factor.

He has been ordered to report to the Inanda police station twice a week. The bail applications for co-accused Msomi and Mabaso are expected to continue on Thursday.





Source: TMG Digital.