South Africa

Bail for man accused in deaths of two Durban metro police officers

By Lwandile Bhengu - 20 June 2019 - 16:19
Musawenkosi Ndebele, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court along with co-accused Nkululeko Zuma earlier this month
Musawenkosi Ndebele, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court along with co-accused Nkululeko Zuma earlier this month
Image: Jackie Clausen

One of the four men accused of killing two Durban metro cops was granted R2‚000 bail on Thursday.

Musawenkosi Ndebele‚ 22‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court where his bail application went unopposed by the state. He appeared alongside his two co-accused‚ Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso.

Nokululeko Zuma‚ the fourth accused‚ was not in court as he was being treated at the Westville Prison hospital.

The four stand accused of the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla‚ 61‚ and 40-year-old Const Sonto Mhlanga‚ who were attacked while standing guard outside the home of ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi‚ near Phoenix‚ last month. The cops were also robbed of their firearms.

In an affidavit read to the court‚ the investigating officer‚ W/O David Cele‚ said there was no evidence that linked Ndebele to the scene of the crime.

"It does not show that accused number two was present at the shooting. He admitted to taking part in the conspiracy to commit the robbery but not the shooting‚" read Cele's affidavit.

In his affidavit‚ Ndebele said that he intended pleading not guilty and highlighted the fact that he did not resist arrest as a mitigating factor.

He has been ordered to report to the Inanda police station twice a week. The bail applications for co-accused Msomi and Mabaso are expected to continue on Thursday.



Source: TMG Digital.

City police boss faces the chop over Alex demolitions

Director will know fate in a few days.
News
3 days ago

Ekurhuleni metro cop found guilty of murdering innocent bystander in 2017

A metro cop who shot and killed an innocent bystander while in pursuit of other suspects was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.
News
19 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
X