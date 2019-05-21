Two metro cops shot dead protecting Durban councillor's house

Police are on the hunt for suspects who shot and killed two metro police officers and stole their firearms on Monday night.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said two police officers- a male and female stationed in Verulam and assigned to councillor protection - came under fire shortly before 10pm..

“They were stationed outside the councillor’s home in Bhambayi, between Fernham and Stoneham, when suspects fired multiple shots at them, killing the male in the driver’s seat and the female, who was also in the vehicle.”

He said the two officers, an inspector and constable, aged between 37 and 60 years old, were then robbed of their firearms.

“I can’t speculate on the motive for the killings. The metro police family is in shock and a manhunt is under way for the suspects.”

He said the ward 52 councillor, Moses Zulu, was not injured in the attack.