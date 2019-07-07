Shot school security guard dies
A security guard who was shot in the chest at Folweni High School last month passed away on Saturday.
This is the second person to be killed at Folweni, south of Durban, in a space of a month. KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said two security guards paid to patrol the school's premises were both shot at last month - one in the leg and the other in chest.
“Since the shooting incident, the deceased has been critical in hospital,” Mahlambi said.
The suspects managed to take Quantum engines and gearboxes that were donated to the high school for the purposes of practicals for mechanical technology. KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they were saddened by the death of their colleague.
“Given the time he had spent in hospital, we were hopeful that he was going to survive. Our prayers are with his family and all those who were close to him during this difficult time,” Mshengu said.
Mshengu had earlier raised concerns that schools in Folweni were under siege from criminal elements in the area. This follows the shooting of three people in a space of one week in and around the schools in that area.
Sboniso Nyawose,48, a teacher at Masuku Primary School, was also shot dead on the school's premises.