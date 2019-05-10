Durban man fighting for his life after being shot over parking spot

An apparent argument over a parking spot near a primary school in Durban resulted in a 37-year-old man being shot in the chest on Friday.

According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care the incident occurred on Silverton Road near a primary school at about 3pm.

"The man was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face in what is believed to have been an attempted hijacking in Amanzimtoti.