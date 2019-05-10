South Africa

Durban man fighting for his life after being shot over parking spot

By Orrin Singh - 10 May 2019 - 18:20
An argument over a parking spot reportedly resulted in a man being shot in the chest.
An apparent argument over a parking spot near a primary school in Durban resulted in a 37-year-old man being shot in the chest on Friday. 

According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care the incident occurred on Silverton Road near a primary school at about 3pm.

"The man was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital," he said. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said police were investigating a case of attempted murder.  

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face in what is believed to have been an attempted hijacking in Amanzimtoti. 

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said the victim was found slumped over the passenger seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head on Andrew Zondo Road about 1pm.

"The man was found to be in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him ... Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene," said Herbst.

