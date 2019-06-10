Accused in shooting of Durban metro cops 'injured' as state sets bail hearing

A suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of two metro police officers in Durban last month appeared to be in great pain as he hobbled into the dock alongside three others on Monday.

Nkululeko Zuma, 19, groaned loudly as he held on to his crutches when he appeared for the second time in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

He is charged - along with Musawenkosi Ndebele, 22, Bonginkosi Msomi, 20, and Thamsanqa Mabaso, 29 - with the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla, 61, and Const Sonto Mhlanga, 40, who were gunned down while guarding the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, last month.