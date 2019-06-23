Teacher killed, guard critical as shooting incidents hit schools in township south of Durban

A concern has been raised that schools in Folweni, south of Durban, are under siege from criminal element in the area.

In the latest act of violence at a local school, a school security guard is fighting for his life after he was shot by unknown people at Folweni High School on Saturday morning.

So far three people have been shot at in a space of one week in and around the schools in the area.

Kwa-Zulu Natal education spokesperson Muzi Mhlambi said two school governing bodies (SGB) paid security guards to patrol the school's premises when they were both shot - one in the leg and the other in chest.

“They managed to call paramedics and the one shot in the leg was treated at the scene. However the other one is still in a critical condition in hospital,” Mhlambi said.

Mhlambi said the suspects managed to take Quantum engines and gearboxes that were donated to the high school for the purposes of practicals for mechanical technology.

The incident happened a few kilometres from where Sboniso Nyawose,48, a teacher at Masuku Primary was shot dead on the school's premises.

Mhlambi said they were baffled by the incidents.

“We are truly disturbed by these incidents; just on Monday we buried Nyawose who was also shot dead inside the school,” Mhlambi said.