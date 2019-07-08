90s R&B concert flops due to poor ticket sales

The second annual SoulFest Concert has flopped due to poor ticket sales.

The soul music event that was set to be headlined by international acts Blackstreet, Glenn Lewis and Melanie Fiona was cancelled on Monday morning. The concert aimed to give a 1990s R&B throwback experience and was set to stage on Women’s Day, August 9, at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

Organiser of the event Glen Netshipise of Glen21 Entertainment said: “It’s with deep regret that we have to cancel this year’s festival. Sadly following an in-depth review of current ticket sales in our already challenging economic climate, together with our partners and investors, we as a business decided it was not financially viable to continue doing the show.”

Netshipise added: “We plan to regroup and plan to go even bigger in 2020. Please accept our sincere apologies, [more so] to those who have already purchased tickets and planned to attend this year’s festival. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Full refunds will be made available from WebTickets over the next few days.”

Tickets for the event cost between R590 and R1250.The concert launched last year with SWV, TLC and Dru Hill on the line-up.