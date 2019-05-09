Free State hospitals send patients to voting stations in ambulances

The department of health in the Free State came through for hospital patients yesterday and made it possible for them to be part of the 2019 general elections.

Patients across SA had hoped to vote but in other parts of the country they could not do so because of being admitted to hospital. However, in the Free State over 297 ill and injured patients were taken to various voting districts in five regions.

Nthabiseng Teele, 34, from Ramagari township in Thaba Nchu, said she was more than grateful that the department made arrangements for her and other patients to be able to cast their votes. “I have made my vote count and was able to part of the experience regardless of my condition," she said.

Teele was injured last Friday after she fell and broke her right leg. Speaking to Sowetan from Pelonomi Regional Hospital, she said she was admitted after her severe ligament injury and had no idea she would be missing the elections.

“I registered on time and was very sad when my [hospital] admission threatened my right to vote but I’m more than happy [I have done so] and hope for the better as we move forward as a nation.”