IEC investigating electoral fraud of people voting more than once

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the IEC finally explained what that small ID scanner was able to do and could not do during a voting process at a polling station.

In the IEC’s last press briefing at the Results Operations Centre in Pretoria, commissioner Mosotho Moepya explained the use of the ID scanner as there were concerns of voters being able to vote more than once in different voting stations.

“That slip is not about them having voted. Let’s clarify that…that slip is to help facilitate the person marking the voters' roll to say, voter Mosotho Moepya, on the voter’s roll, in this station, is voter number 791. You don’t have to go through pages, you go straight to 791 because they have already been located. That is what it does. It facilitates the queue, tells what time he came in there, leaves a record for us to check if we want to reconcile data we have,” Moepya said.

He earlier confirmed that there had been incidents reported to the IEC in which voters were able to cast the ballots more than once at different voting stations.

These were being investigated, he said.

“Fortunately, the election process contains a number of checks and safeguards which together serves to protect the integrity of the process,” Moepya said.