Municipality blamed for gutted house

A family from Ekurhuleni wants the municipality to rebuild their house and replace their furniture after their home was gutted by a fire allegedly caused by an electric fault.

Sthembile Rasmeni, 53, of KwaThema lost everything he worked for in a fire that was allegedly caused by electricity cables dug up in front of his house.

"The municipality dug up the big hole to move an apollo light more than three months before the fire, but it has now cost me my house and all I've ever worked for," said Rasmeni.

He said since the April 27 incident, he and his relatives have been sleeping at a neighbour's house.

They have no clothes, blankets, food and identity documents.

Rasmeni told Sowetan he was grateful to be alive and recalled how he escaped the raging fire.

"I was sleeping with my 27-year-old son in the house. We were woken up by flames that started from the power box outside our home and spread through the ceiling and the rest of the house," he said.