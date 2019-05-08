Ekurhuleni mayor Masina confident of overwhelming victory for ANC
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has cast his vote at Mogobeng Primary School in Katlehong for the 2019 provincial and national elections.
Masina said he was very excited by the turnout of voters from all the wards in the city of Ekurhuleni. " The African National Congress [ANC] is ready to carry to country forward," he said.
"We have made radical resolutions into the year 2020 to fight unemployment, poverty and empower the youth."
Masina also said he was confident that the ANC would have an overwhelming victory in all its wards in Ekurhuleni. "We are the only metro that has set aside bursaries for the next five years for young people and skills development," he said.
He said he was also confident that the feedback and interaction they had with citizens across the country would yield positive results.
"Our people have given us their confidence in our leadership and we are working faster on their complaints on service delivery procedures and speeding up the way in which we respond to their cries."
Katlehong resident Miriam Mkhonza, 65, who was among those voting with the mayor, said they were confident the elections would go smoothly as no disruptions were anticipated in the area.
"We must focus on working together, not against each other, as South Africans to build a nation that the next generation will be proud of," Mkhonza said.