Ekurhuleni mayor Masina confident of overwhelming victory for ANC

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has cast his vote at Mogobeng Primary School in Katlehong for the 2019 provincial and national elections.

Masina said he was very excited by the turnout of voters from all the wards in the city of Ekurhuleni. " The African National Congress [ANC] is ready to carry to country forward," he said.

"We have made radical resolutions into the year 2020 to fight unemployment, poverty and empower the youth."

Masina also said he was confident that the ANC would have an overwhelming victory in all its wards in Ekurhuleni. "We are the only metro that has set aside bursaries for the next five years for young people and skills development," he said.