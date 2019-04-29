Cops accused of covering up for 'thieving colleague'

A distraught father of three blames the police for covering up for a fellow officer, who allegedly stole his minibus over 10 years ago.

The 55-year-old Kgabo Moloto's troubles started when he lost his Toyota Quantum in 2008 at his workplace's parking lot.

He blames his financial loss on the police, whom he claims delayed in assisting him even when they had proof who had cancelled his stolen vehicle's case from the police circulation vehicle's system and fraudulently released it to himself.

Moloto, who resides in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, said he opened a case at the Sandton police station but after months of not getting assistance, he hired a private investigator.

He said the investigator solved the mystery of the vanished minibus. It had been recovered in Vereeniging but Moloto was not notified.

"I discovered that a warrant officer had fraudulently taken the car off the system.

"The police report confirmed it and what pains me is they know who took my car, but they are covering up for him," Moloto said.

He said no one had questioned the policeman where he had taken the vehicle.