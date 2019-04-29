Cops accused of covering up for 'thieving colleague'
A distraught father of three blames the police for covering up for a fellow officer, who allegedly stole his minibus over 10 years ago.
The 55-year-old Kgabo Moloto's troubles started when he lost his Toyota Quantum in 2008 at his workplace's parking lot.
He blames his financial loss on the police, whom he claims delayed in assisting him even when they had proof who had cancelled his stolen vehicle's case from the police circulation vehicle's system and fraudulently released it to himself.
Moloto, who resides in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, said he opened a case at the Sandton police station but after months of not getting assistance, he hired a private investigator.
He said the investigator solved the mystery of the vanished minibus. It had been recovered in Vereeniging but Moloto was not notified.
"I discovered that a warrant officer had fraudulently taken the car off the system.
"The police report confirmed it and what pains me is they know who took my car, but they are covering up for him," Moloto said.
He said no one had questioned the policeman where he had taken the vehicle.
"I bought it for R225,500 for cash to run my shuttle business at the airport to support my wife and three kids.
"It's worse now because I'm unemployed. I bought the vehicle with my savings while I was employed.
"I've lost thousands of rand each month ever since the minibus was stolen. It could have made a big difference in my family's life."
Moloto said he had been sent back and forth for nearly 11 years by the SAPS.
"I've lost faith in the police. There's no justice where one of their own is concerned, but I will not rest until I get my vehicle back," he said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said Moloto brought the matter to his attention.
"I have ordered General Masha to take Moloto to the person who has the vehicle so he can identify it and should we find out that there was negligence from our police, further action will be taken," Mawela said.
He also said investigations were under way.