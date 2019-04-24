Vivian Soafo is following her father's footsteps

For many women, fixing cars and lifting heavy metal pieces is a no-go area, but for Vivian Soafo it's a normal day's shift.

The 31-year-old diesel mechanic from Burgersfort in Limpopo has made a profitable business by following in her father's footsteps.

Soafo learnt to fix cars and how to bend metal pieces from her late father and her brother-in -law.

"I grew up very close to my dad and his work. He was a welder. I watched very closely his moves in the workshop," Soafo said.

The mother of two said she later joined her brother-in -law who fixed cars and big machinery near her father's workshop and that helped her gain mechanical experience.

"I kept working with them until I finished school and acquired my diploma in office administration.

"I then decided to start and manage my own business."

She registered Leshoto Diesel and Mechanical, which also sells cement and roof tiles.

Soafo got her big break when a mine gave her a contract to service and maintain buses, excavators, and industrial generators, among other things.

"I found my joy and vision and never looked back. My passion is actually in the business," she said.

"Being a mother and not getting a job wherever I applied made me realise that it was time I follow in my father's footsteps so that I could start providing for my family."

Soafo said it was challenging and men intimidated her but she kept her focus.

"When I was working, men would come to see if I could actually fix or hold a spanner. [They would be] asking questions, saying how much of a miracle it is to see a woman fixing such big machines. That made me work even harder," said Soafo.

She said democracy had opened up a lot of opportunities for women.

"Women were only expected to stay at home, raise children or work with restrictions but today, I work with men who respect that I do [the same] work [as them]."