Tips to kickstart your healthy lifestyle

It’s a brand-new year and you’ve probably made some promises to yourself regarding your diet. You want to exercise more as well, eat better and have fun while doing it. We’ve been there as well, and hopefully with the help of some of the tips we’ve received, we can help you start if you haven’t.

Meal prepping

Meal prepping is perfect for people with a busy schedule or for those that are trying to stop making spontaneous purchases of not-so-healthy foods. It is perfect for those who just want to be consistent in eating healthier. The folks at electronic appliance maker, LG, have compiled some tips to help you with meal planning.

Start with a clear plan

Kickstart your healthy lifestyle by researching and saving a few yummy and healthy recipes your family won’t be able to resist. Next, write out your meals for the week and assign specific days to specific foods.

Planning every step of your healthy eating journey keeps you focused and simplifies the decision-making process for the rest of the week. You could even use a daily planner or calendar to schedule your meals and stay organised, making it easier and less time-consuming to create a shopping list. Bonus!

Prepping cooked rice, roasted or steamed veg and some grilled chicken or other protein are building block to simple, healthy and nutritious meals for lunch or supper. These become quick bowls, power salads or quick sandwiches or quesadillas.

Grated cheese, cut fruit and veggies and some dips can be quick snacks that anyone can help themselves to.

Packing your refrigerator in an organised way, using all the baskets and storage options allows your family to grab and go when on the run, or give your little ones some independence to help themselves when you are otherwise occupied.