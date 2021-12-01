Back to basics: Get in shape this summer

In 2018, I started my fitness journey as a way of overcoming depression and anxiety. I was on anti-depressants at the time, and anyone who has had some experience with them knows how uncomfortable the first few weeks or months can be — it almost feels as though you are operating on flight mode.

That’s when I discovered that working out helped me to get out of my own mind. I joined my local gym, attended high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes, followed YouTube tutorials, and got a personal trainer for some days. Months went by and I started to fall in love with the physical changes that come with working out and eating healthier.

However, as with any other journey, especially one that takes place in a time of social media, I’d wonder if I was doing enough, and compared my journey to those of others. I forgot that my focus should be on me, because our fitness journeys are not the same and not every day is going to look the same.

In the face of pandemic lockdown woes and the upcoming holidays, many are trying to get their lives back on track. Whether it is by starting a weight-loss journey or getting our bodies back to where they were before the pandemic, we want to do it without breaking the bank.

The many options online — from waist trainers to 30-day challenges – just add to the pressure and confusion, when in fact it is simple. Any weight-loss journey starts in the kitchen.

“Social media has complicated diet plans. I believe in getting all your macronutrients in. Firstly, this is your proteins, like chicken, pilchards, fish, and minced meat,” says nutritionist and fitness trainer Zinhle Masango. “Then add your carbohydrates, like oats and rice — brown or white, depending on when in the day you’re having it. Then your veggies, which are also a great source of carbohydrates, and healthy fats like avocado or nuts. These are all things we grew up eating and make up the seven-colours meal, which is not expensive.”

A few years ago, fitness influencer and athlete Ophela Mhlauli posted a video of herself hitting the streets of Joburg with R50 in her pocket. She returned with a bag filled with fruit and vegetables from street vendors, dispelling the myth that healthy eating is expensive.

“Fruit and veggies are the same wherever you go, so if you can find alternatives like a market or street vendors, there is nothing wrong with that. Go early in the morning while it’s still fresh,” says Mhlauli.

According to Masango, fad diets like keto or Atkins can be used to speed up your metabolism in the beginning, but completely cutting out certain food groups is not sustainable for longer than 21 days.