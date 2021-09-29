10 foods that naturally help lower blood pressure

Did you know certain foods can lower your blood pressure, both right away and in the long run? This can be achieved by the use of a method known as “DASH” which means: a Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure increases a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

Hence loading up on fruits and veggies, cutting back on salt and including whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, and low-fat dairy in your meals can help reduce blood pressure levels.

According to registered dietitian Jamie Vespa of Dishing Out Health, the key to cooking wholesome meals that also work to lower blood pressure is focusing on this mineral: "Potassium can help flush sodium out of the kidneys and counteract salt's role in high blood pressure," Vespa says. "When your sodium-to-potassium ratio is in check, it can help protect your heart from cardiac-related diseases."

Here are the 10 best foods for high blood pressure:

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits which include grapefruit, oranges, and lemons, may have powerful blood-pressure-lowering effects.

These colourful fruits are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that may help keep your heart healthy by reducing heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure.

However, while a study has proven that grapefruit and grapefruit juice may interfere with common blood-pressure-lowering medications, it is important to consult your healthcare provider before adding this fruit to your diet

Berries

Blueberries, Raspberries and strawberries are just some of the berries that have been associated with blood-pressure-lowering effects. They contain antioxidant compounds called anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid.

Anthocyanins have been shown to increase nitric oxide levels in the blood as it reduces the production of blood-vessel-restricting molecules, which may help lower blood pressure levels.

You can enjoy berries as a snack or sweet treat after meals, or add them to smoothies and oatmeal.

Salmon and other fatty fish

Fatty fish is known as an excellent source of omega 3 fats that have significant heart health benefits.

These fats may help reduce blood pressure levels by reducing inflammation and decreasing levels of blood-vessel-constricting compounds called Oxylipins.

Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are noted to be rich in nutrients such as fibre, magnesium, and potassium that can help regulate blood pressure.

Lentils are very versatile. You can use them as a vegetarian alternative to minced beef or add bulk to salads, stews, hearty warm winter soup.